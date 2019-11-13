Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 15

3:00am: Barry Hall vs. Paul Gallen/Andrew Maloney vs. Elton Dharry (ESPN+)

9:30am: 2019 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: FITE in Focus: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 9 (Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Legend Fighting League Antalya 2019 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Abdallah Paziwapazi vs. Rocky Fielding/Martin Murray vs. Sladan Janjanin (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Ohio State vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

4:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 9 Weigh-Ins (Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: 2019 Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:30pm: 2019 BJJ Fantastic Submission Only Grand Prix (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: NC State vs. Old Dominion (ACC Network)

7:00pm: AKA: Rite of Passage 10 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Drexel (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Rider vs. Minnesota (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (Showtime)

9:00pm: Bellator 234 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 78 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Devin Vargas vs. Junior Fa/Hemi Ahio vs. Joshua Tufte (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Rutgers vs. Fresno State (FloWrestling)

10:30pm: Albero Ignacio Palmetta vs. Erik Vega Ortiz/Joseph George vs. Marcos Escudero (Showtime)

Saturday November 16

3:00am: Kenbati Haiyilao vs. Nick Frese/Danal Ngiabphukhiaw vs. Yodtanong Chaepet (DAZN)

4:00am: OneFC: Age of Dragons Prelims (Facebook/YouTube)

7:00am: OneFC: Age of Dragons (ONE App)

9:30am: 2019 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Franklin & Marshall vs. VMI (ESPN+)

12:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Kent State (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Boro Duals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: King of Kings Hero’s World Series Lithuania (FightBox.com)

2:30pm: Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling/David Zegarra vs. Stefan Haertel (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Lee McGregor vs. Ukashir Farooq/Kieran Smith vs. Vincenzo Bevilacqua (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing 19 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Davidson vs. VMI (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Enfusion 91 ($14.99 EnfusionLive.com)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: 2019 Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Montreal Fight League 15 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: Ohio Combat League 4 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Brawl in the Burgh 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Pyramid Fights 14 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 79 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: West Virginia vs. Northern Colorado (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 9 ($29.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Purecombat: Battle For The Brave ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:30pm: PBC Fight Camp: Ortiz vs. Wilder Part 3 (Fox)

Sunday November 10

12:00am: PBC Countdown: Santa Cruz vs. Flores (Fox)

9:00am: 2019 Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Daktronics Open (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Black Knight Invite (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech (BigTen)

1:00pm: Ultimate Challenge MMA 61 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Purdue vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Bucknell vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Northern Iowa vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

9:30pm: PBC Countdown: Santa Cruz vs. Flores (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After some fantastic boxing weekends, it’s all European scene this weekend, so a half-decent UFC card is your only big late-night option.

1. UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare: The UFC in the afternoon just never seems right. Feels like a nighttime event.

2. OneFC: Age of Dragons: Five absolutely awesome kickboxing bouts. This is a kickboxing-heavy ONE card.

3. 2019 BJJ Fantastic Submission Only Grand Prix: Ryan, Tex, Leon, and Barbosa are just some of the names in this massive tournament.

4. Legacy Fighting Alliance 78: Hey! Welcome back, LFA! Even back on its Friday at 9pm time slot, now on Fight Pass, which is a move that everyone saw coming and that makes perfect sense.

5. Abdallah Paziwapazi vs. Rocky Fielding/Martin Murray vs. Sladan Janjanin: Fielding, Murray, and Terry Flanagan. Lots of British A-siders snatching up some easy wins.

6. Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston: The story of Sonny Liston is both uplifting and tragic, inspiring, heartbreaking, and controversial. It deserves an expanded look.

7. Lee McGregor vs. Ukashir Farooq/Kieran Smith vs. Vincenzo Bevilacqua: Hopefully this Mr. Bevilacqua will have a much fairer contest than his father oversaw.

8. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 9: Artem Lobov and Jason Knight surprisingly delivered last time out, so they’re running it back.

9. Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling/David Zegarra vs. Stefan Haertel: European boxing rules the roost this weekend. Just a full-court press.

10. Albero Ignacio Palmetta vs. Erik Vega Ortiz/Joseph George vs. Marcos Escudero: This is more of a quality ShoBox offering than most and what its meant for in its most purest. The top-six fighters on the card have one loss between them. Truly a prospect battleground.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Women’s Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Christina Breuer vs. Jorina Baars (39-0-3) [OneFC: Age of Dragons]

4. Inaugural OneFC Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Championship: Roman Kryklia (44-7) vs. Tarik Khbabez (46-5-1) [OneFC: Age of Dragons]

3. Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Sasha Moisa (39-8) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (202-72-4) [OneFC: Age of Dragons]

2. 73kg Catchweight Kickboxing Bout: Armen Petrosyan (70-19-1) vs. Enriko Kehl (48-15-2) [OneFC: Age of Dragons]

1. OneFC Flyweight Kickboxing Championship: Ilias Ennahaci (c) (30-3-1) vs. Wang Wenfeng (28-5-1) [OneFC: Age of Dragons]

BOXING

5. Super Middleweight Bout: Abdallah Paziwapazi (26-6-1) vs. Rocky Fielding (27-2)

4. Interim WBA World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Andrew Maloney (20-0) vs. Elton Dharry (24-5-1)

3. IBO/Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight Championships: Sven Fornling (c) (15-1) vs. Dominic Boesel (29-1)

2. Welterweight Bout: Artem Lobov (2-0) vs. Jason Knight (0-1) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 9]

1. Commonwealth/BBBofC British Bantamweight Championships: Lee McGregor (7-0) vs. Ukashir Farooq (13-0)

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: James Krause (26-7) vs. Sergio Moraes (14-5-1) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare]

4. Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (27-8) vs. Jared Gordon (15-3) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Linton Vassell (18-8) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (29-6) [Bellator 234]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Mauricio Rua (26-11) vs. Paul Craig (12-4) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare]

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (24-8) vs. Ronaldo Souza (26-7) [UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 125lb Bout: #13 Jakob Camacho (NCST) vs. #7 Michael McGree (ODU) [NC State vs. Old Dominion]

4. 141lb Bout: #15 Cole Matthews (PITT) vs. #1 Luke Pletcher (OSU) [Ohio State vs. Pitt]

3. 125lb Bout: #9 Jacob Schwarm (UNI) vs. #3 Sebastian Rivera (NW) [Northern Iowa vs. Northwestern]

2. 157lb Bout: #1 Hayden Hidlay (NCST) vs. #4 Larry Early (ODU) [NC State vs. Old Dominion]

1. Submission-Only Grand Prix [2019 BJJ Fantastic Submission-Only Grand Prix]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: The proud winner of three George Washingtongs keeps this hot streak a’rollin!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jan Blachowicz vs. Mauricio Rua

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Rocky Fielding over Abdallah Paziwapazi

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: 2019 BJJ Fantastic Submission Only Grand Prix

Upset of the Week: Ronaldo Souza over Jan Blachowicz

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Abdallah Paziwapazi vs. Rocky Fielding