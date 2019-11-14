Kyler Murray explains how it felt to meet LeBron James

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

One of the NFL’s biggest rising stars recently met arguably one of the best basketball players on the planet recently, and he was taken aback by it.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who the team selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, hit up Tuesday’s Lakers-Suns game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. He was there to watch LeBron James, and apparently even got to interact with the Lakers star for a brief moment.

Murray told reporters about it at his weekly press conference on Thursday, and apparently he was “starstruck,” calling it like meeting Michael Jordan.

"He’s like Michael Jordan to kids my age" Kyler was starstruck when the King dapped him mid-game ✊ (via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/tu7le4CuUO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2019

A little dap from LBJ goes a long way.