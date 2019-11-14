Andrew Ladd placed on waivers by Isles

Andrew Ladd’s stay in Bridgeport is going to be extended.
The Islanders placed Ladd on waivers on Thursday for the purpose of re-assigning him to AHL Bridgeport, according to Newsday’s Andrew Gross. Islanders general manager told Gross that the move was a deviation from their original plan for Ladd, but the veteran forward was made aware and is supportive of the plan.
Ladd had been in Brideport on a five-game conditioning stint and told Islander Insight’s Michael Zahn that his knee felt good after his first game on Nov. 2.
“That’s what I wanted to feel today,” Ladd said. “The hands weren’t quite there yet. They’ll catch up to the feet eventually.”
Ladd will remain on long-term injured reserve and there is no timetable for when he would be called back up.
Photo Courtesy: Greg Vasil/Bridgeport Sound Tigers
