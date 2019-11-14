Austin Rivers hilariously baits his father into getting ejected from game (Video)

Holiday dinners might be a bit awkward in the Rivers household from here on out, after what happened during Thursday’s Clippers-Rockets game at Toyota Center.

Both teams traded runs, but it was the Rockets who controlled the majority of the contest and came out victorious, 102-93.

And one particular moment in the game went viral, as it wasn’t a sequence of events we normally see in the NBA. Not only that, it took place between father and son.

It took place late in the fourth quarter, with Clippers head coach Doc Rivers upset at the officials, and letting them know about it. His son, Austin, who plays for the Clippers, got in his dad’s face, and began giving him the “T” motion — indicating he deserves a technical foul. He did it as a joke, but not only did Rivers get a technical, but the referees actually ejected him from the game.

Austin Rivers wanted his dad to get a technical 😂 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/ocKr7sXr05 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 14, 2019

Check out Austin’s reaction to it all. This tweet was perfect.

Welp…. thanksgiving is going to be weird…. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019

Too funny.