Knicks fans boo, heckle Kristaps Porzingis with 'a--hole!' chants

The Kristaps Porzingis revenge game took place at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, and Knicks fans were ready for it.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about the Knicks’ future, as the front office has made it clear that the losing ways need to end, or else head coach David Fizdale could be shown the door.

As for the blame, the front office deserves the majority of it, yet the team has shifted it toward Porzingis for wanting to leave. Fans let him have it before and during the game, booing him a number of times.

It started during pregame introductions.

Kristaps gets introduced at MSG 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZf66InLmK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 15, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis was booed heavily during player introductions in his return to MSG. One fan yelled, “traitor” loudly during the national anthem at Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/AihU00bHET — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 15, 2019

It continued during the game with “a–hole!” chants breaking out.

Knicks fans started an "assh–e" chant when KP was shooting free-throws. pic.twitter.com/UhthdfBkjx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2019

Tough crowd.