Kristaps Porzingis hilariously forgets which locker room was his, nearly followed Knicks in

By November 14, 2019

Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis had spent the entirety of his career playing for the Knicks up until he was traded back in February, and apparently, he still feels to believe the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden are home, at least on some level.

Fans sure didn’t make him feel that way, as they booed him both before and during the game — even breaking out an “a–hole” chant at one point in the game (watch here).

As for Porzingis, though, well, he nearly walked to the Knicks locker room at halftime, as this funny clip shows.

Wrong way, bro.

