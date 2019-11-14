Look: Browns roasted for silly 'dawg nose' giveaway promotion before game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The Cleveland Browns pulled out all the stops for Thursday’s primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which included a comically bad giveaway.
It’s always nice when teams hook fans up with free swag for attending games, but the Browns went a bit too far in attempting to get cute with their item.
Many teams elect to go with simple items such as t-shirts or towels, but the Browns do things differently. Instead, they did a giveaway which entailed them hooking fans up with “dawg noses.”
And yeah, they looked as ridiculous as you’d imagine. The first 35,000 fans into FirstEnergy Stadium received one of these.
The Twitterverse had a good laugh about it.
Yeah, a bit too cute there.
