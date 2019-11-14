Look: Neymar's hot blonde bombshell model girlfriend Noa Saez is a stunner

Neymar Jr. is one of the most sought-after soccer players in the world by women, as his flashy play on the field, warm smile and flamboyant hair have wooed many.

And while he’s been known to keep his love life low profile, he apparently stepped out with a hot blonde woman — indicating to the world he has a new girlfriend.

Neymar took to Instagram and posted a photo to his story, showing his arm wrapped around the woman, who was identified as beautiful blonde model, Ms. Noa Saez. Check out this viral photo below, showing Neymar and his new girlfriend that he finally stepped out in public with. There’s another photo of her next to it, for your viewing pleasure.

Neymar snubs PSG’s victory over Brest to jet out to Barcelona with ‘new girlfriend’ and Spanish model Noa Saez. Neymar has been out of action since he hobbled off during Brazil's friendly draw with Nigeria last month. pic.twitter.com/tswMCpVgg7 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 11, 2019

And in case you’re interested in seeing more photos of Saez, we’ve got you covered, with some of her hottest Instagram shots.

Can’t wait to see more of the two of them going forward.