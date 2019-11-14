Promoted

Look: Neymar's hot blonde bombshell model girlfriend Noa Saez is a stunner

Look: Neymar's hot blonde bombshell model girlfriend Noa Saez is a stunner

Promoted

Look: Neymar's hot blonde bombshell model girlfriend Noa Saez is a stunner

By November 14, 2019

By: |

Neymar Jr. is one of the most sought-after soccer players in the world by women, as his flashy play on the field, warm smile and flamboyant hair have wooed many.

And while he’s been known to keep his love life low profile, he apparently stepped out with a hot blonde woman — indicating to the world he has a new girlfriend.

Neymar took to Instagram and posted a photo to his story, showing his arm wrapped around the woman, who was identified as beautiful blonde model, Ms. Noa Saez. Check out this viral photo below, showing Neymar and his new girlfriend that he finally stepped out in public with. There’s another photo of her next to it, for your viewing pleasure.

And in case you’re interested in seeing more photos of Saez, we’ve got you covered, with some of her hottest Instagram shots.

View this post on Instagram

Happy place🍃

A post shared by Noa Sáez (@noasaaez) on

View this post on Instagram

A girl is a gun

A post shared by Noa Sáez (@noasaaez) on

View this post on Instagram

🌿

A post shared by Noa Sáez (@noasaaez) on

View this post on Instagram

Everything is temporary

A post shared by Noa Sáez (@noasaaez) on

View this post on Instagram

good views

A post shared by Noa Sáez (@noasaaez) on

View this post on Instagram

Wild

A post shared by Noa Sáez (@noasaaez) on

Can’t wait to see more of the two of them going forward.

Promoted, Soccer

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Promoted
Home