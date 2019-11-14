NFL rumors indicate Eagles to host Jay Ajayi for visit

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

With both running backs Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles banged up, the Philadelphia Eagles are turning to a familiar face for some help.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, free-agent running back Jay Ajayi is visiting the Eagles on Friday.

This will be the third workout/visit for the veteran running back, who was rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered last season with the Eagles.

The other two teams that worked out Ajayi was the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

Back in September, Rapoport reported that the 26-year-old running back informed all 32 NFL teams that he is ready for game action and fully recovered from ACL surgery.

Before tearing his ACL in Week 5 of last season, Ajayi had racked up 184 yards on 45 carries (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

The former Boise State standout, who was acquired at the NFL trade deadline from the Miami Dolphins in 2017, played an integral role in the Eagles’ offense that season.

After a disappointing first half of the season with the Dolphins, where he only had 465 yards on 103 carries (3.4 YPC) and zero touchdowns.

Ajayi had an outstanding second half of the season with Eagles, rushing for 408 yards on 70 carries (5.8 YPC) and a touchdown. The veteran running back also had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown during that seven-game stretch.

He was the perfect complement/fit in Philadelphia’s running back by committee, which also featured LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement.

If Ajayi was to get signed by the Eagles this time around, he could help rookie Miles Sanders shoulder the workload on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Aforementioned, Howard was a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. While Sproles did not practice with a quad injury, which has given him issues before.