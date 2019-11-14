Odell Beckham Jr. taunts Mike Tomlin, leads to heated confrontation during game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Elephants never forget, and apparently neither does Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ must have remembered what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say when asked about him joining the Browns over the offseason, judging by what happened during Thursday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

For context, Tomlin yawned when reporters posed the question of how Beckham signing with the Browns would shake up the AFC North.

As for OBJ, well, he was seen yawning in Tomlin’s direction during Thursday’s game, which led to the two getting into a heated confrontation on the sideline. Both guys clearly had a lot to say.

If only we had audio of this sideline argument, as many are interesting in knowing what was said.