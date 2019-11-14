Russell Westbrook throws shade at Patrick Beverley over defensive reputation

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is known to be a lockdown defender, but Rockets star Russell Westbrook doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

Beverley is a great trash talker, as he excels at getting under his opponents’ skin. He’s also held some of the NBA’s best scorers to pedestrian performances, but Westbrook appears to believe it’s more about his mental advantage, rather than his skill set.

James Harden was guarded by Beverley for a good chunk of Thursday’s game — which the Rockets won, 102-93 — but he ended up having one of his best offensive outbursts of the season. Harden dropped 47 points on 12-of-26 shooting, and that prompted Westbrook to slam Beverley over his perceived reputation of being a defensive stalwart in speaking to reporters after the game.

“[Beverley] trick y’all man…He’s just running around, doing nothing,” Westbrook said with a laugh.

"He's just running around, doing nothing." Russell Westbrook spoke his mind about Patrick Beverley 👀 (via @MarkBermanFox26) pic.twitter.com/WazxTSIwRk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 14, 2019

It’s officially on, and we can’t wait for Beverley to respond.