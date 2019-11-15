LeBron James has funny take on longevity of Tom Brady, himself

Both Tom Brady and LeBron James have won multiple titles and been among the best in their respective leagues for over a decade, if not longer, but they’re not getting any younger, and both have moved out of their prime years — especially Brady.

James is still near his prime, at 34, while Brady, is well past it, at 42, but he still continues to indicate that he has a few years left.

It will feel a bit different when these two elect to hang it up and retire, but James doesn’t see it happening anytime soon, as he stated in this funny quote during his most recent press conference.

“Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We’re gonna play until we can’t walk no more,” James said.

LeBron says of considering retirement: "Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We're gonna play until we can't walk no more." He says he wants to play until he physically can't, or until he mentally is checking out. But says LeBron: "I'm not at the end of my story." pic.twitter.com/i00feTicrL — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 15, 2019

We tend to agree with LBJ.