Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Tim Peterson

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Tim Peterson.

Player Review: Tim Peterson

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 41 Appearances, 55.0 Innings Pitched, 2-6 Won-Loss Record, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 Saves, 2 Blown Saves, 54:13 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 6 Appearances, 7.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 3:7 K:BB Ratio

Story: After making a solid big league debut in 2018, Tim Peterson was a surprise addition to the Mets’ Opening Day roster. Peterson won a competition for the final bullpen job, but poor performance didn’t allow him to hold it for long. The Mets had Peterson ride the Syracuse shuttle a couple of times, but he didn’t make a big league appearance after June 11.

Grade: C-

Peterson was fine when he pitched, but he simply didn’t get many opportunities to help the Mets out of the bullpen.

Contract Status: Minor League Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2020 Role: None

Peterson elected to become a minor league free agent after the season and he will look to jump start his career somewhere else. There is a small chance the Mets could try to retain him, but the odds aren’t great in that regard.

