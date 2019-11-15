Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jrue Holiday

November 15, 2019

Nov 14, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Maurice Harkless (8) and forwardMontrezl Harrell (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jrue Holiday – New Orleans (vs Clippers)

36 points, 13-24 FG, 5-7 FT, 5 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals, 1 block

Jrue made sure that Paul George‘s Clippers debut was no holiday (get it?!!).

 

