NCAA

Round One: Hatfields' vs McCoys' (DU vs UND)

(Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Round One: Hatfields' vs McCoys' (DU vs UND)

NCAA

Round One: Hatfields' vs McCoys' (DU vs UND)

By November 15, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

This weekend, the University of North Dakota takes on the Denver in an important two-game conference series. This will be the first away series of the conference schedule for the Hawks.

Here’s what we know. In this historic rivalry, there’s been a lot of ebb and flow. Recently, the Pioneers have had UND’s number.  In the last 10 games against the Pioneers, the Hawks have a 3-5-2 (.400) record. The Pioneers have also won five of the last six games.  This weekend, the Hawks are looking to improve their fortunes against the Pioneers. This weekend “should” be a barn burner. UND enters this weekend on a five-game winning streak. Denver is 3-1-1 in the last five games.

Statistically, UND and DU are at the top of the NCHC.

  • UND leads the NCHC in goals for per game – 4.39
  • DU is second in the NCHC in goals for per game – 3.80
  • UND leads the NCHC in goals against per game – 67
  • DU is second in the NCHC in goals against per game – 2.10
  • DU is second in the NCHC for shots on goal per game – 35.50
  • UND is ranked fourth in the NCHC for shots on goal per game – 30.67
  • UND leads the NCHC in shots on goal against – 186
  • DU is ranked sixth in NCHC in shots on goal against – 248
  • UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi is second in the NCHC in points – 13
  • DU forward Liam Finlay is fourth in the NCHC in points – 11
  • UND goalie Adam Scheel leads the NCHC in GAA – 1.66
  • DU goalie Magnus Chrona is second in the NCHC in GAA – 2.20
  • DU goalie Magnus Chrona is second in the NCHC in save % – .913
  • UND goalie Adam Scheel is fourth in the NCHC in save % – .910

(Link to Stats) (Link to Player Stats) (Link to Goalie Stats)

 

A Look at the Numbers:

                                UND vs DU

4.3……………………………….Goals/Game……………………………3.8

1.7……………………….Goals Against/Game……………………2.1

+2.6……………………………Scoring Margin………………………+1.7

8-1……………………………Penalty Minutes………………………10.2

14.7% (5/34)………………………..Power Play…………………..(10/48) 20.8%

93.1% (27/29)……………………….Penalty Kill…………………(38/41) 92.7%

Currently, UND junior forward Collin Adams is red-hot, he’s on a six-game scoring streak (3g-4a—7pts). Moreover, he also leads the NCHC in plus/minus, +13.

There’s another junior forward, Jordan Kawaguchi that’s also-hot. Kawaguchi is also on a five-game scoring streak. Last weekend, against the RedHawks, junior forward, Jordan Kawaguchi recorded (1g-5a–6pts) in the series against the RedHawks. He’s currently on a five-game point streak (3g-7a–10pts) and has vaulted to the top of the UND scoring race. Lastly, Kawaguchi was named the NCAA’s third star of the week.

Finally, check out Brad’s Schlossman’s article.

, , NCAA, North Dakota

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home