Round One: Hatfields' vs McCoys' (DU vs UND)

This weekend, the University of North Dakota takes on the Denver in an important two-game conference series. This will be the first away series of the conference schedule for the Hawks.

Here’s what we know. In this historic rivalry, there’s been a lot of ebb and flow. Recently, the Pioneers have had UND’s number. In the last 10 games against the Pioneers, the Hawks have a 3-5-2 (.400) record. The Pioneers have also won five of the last six games. This weekend, the Hawks are looking to improve their fortunes against the Pioneers. This weekend “should” be a barn burner. UND enters this weekend on a five-game winning streak. Denver is 3-1-1 in the last five games.

Statistically, UND and DU are at the top of the NCHC.

UND leads the NCHC in goals for per game – 4.39

DU is second in the NCHC in goals for per game – 3.80

UND leads the NCHC in goals against per game – 67

DU is second in the NCHC in goals against per game – 2.10

DU is second in the NCHC for shots on goal per game – 35.50

UND is ranked fourth in the NCHC for shots on goal per game – 30.67

UND leads the NCHC in shots on goal against – 186

DU is ranked sixth in NCHC in shots on goal against – 248

UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi is second in the NCHC in points – 13

DU forward Liam Finlay is fourth in the NCHC in points – 11

UND goalie Adam Scheel leads the NCHC in GAA – 1.66

DU goalie Magnus Chrona is second in the NCHC in GAA – 2.20

DU goalie Magnus Chrona is second in the NCHC in save % – .913

UND goalie Adam Scheel is fourth in the NCHC in save % – .910

(Link to Stats) (Link to Player Stats) (Link to Goalie Stats)

A Look at the Numbers:

UND vs DU

4.3……………………………….Goals/Game……………………………3.8

1.7……………………….Goals Against/Game……………………2.1

+2.6……………………………Scoring Margin………………………+1.7

8-1……………………………Penalty Minutes………………………10.2

14.7% (5/34)………………………..Power Play…………………..(10/48) 20.8%

93.1% (27/29)……………………….Penalty Kill…………………(38/41) 92.7%

Currently, UND junior forward Collin Adams is red-hot, he’s on a six-game scoring streak (3g-4a—7pts). Moreover, he also leads the NCHC in plus/minus, +13.

ADAMS STRIKES AGAIN!

Collin Adams with his second goal of the game to put UND in front, 5-2 nearly 8 minutes into the period.

Assists to Jordan Kawaguchi and Andrew Peski. #UNDproud pic.twitter.com/pawUo4JWqW — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) November 10, 2019

There’s another junior forward, Jordan Kawaguchi that’s also-hot. Kawaguchi is also on a five-game scoring streak. Last weekend, against the RedHawks, junior forward, Jordan Kawaguchi recorded (1g-5a–6pts) in the series against the RedHawks. He’s currently on a five-game point streak (3g-7a–10pts) and has vaulted to the top of the UND scoring race. Lastly, Kawaguchi was named the NCAA’s third star of the week.

Finally, check out Brad’s Schlossman’s article.