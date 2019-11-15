The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Eduardo Garagorri

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Eduardo Garagorri

Opponent: Ricardo Ramos

Odds: +310 (bet $100 to win $310)

In his UFC career, Ramos has had trouble with those who he doesn’t hold a distinct striking advantage over. He was losing throughout the entire fight to Aiemann Zahabi before landing a big knockout blow. He also got worked over by Said Nurmagomedov, and that includes before getting stopped.

Garagorri has a Muay Thai background and it shows in the cage. He’s hard to hit and gets plenty of power shots in himself. He’ll also have a slight reach advantage over Ramos that will only be heightened by his sense of distance.

It’s also worth noting that Garagorri has an underrated ground game, with three of his last five wins coming by submission. At over 3-to-1 odds, you have to like the idea of playing Garagorri.







Record: 12-25

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-702

Return on Investment: -19%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

