UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Nov 15/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 584 2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 521 3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 319 4 4 7 Alistair Overeem 229.5 5 5 4 Curtis Blaydes 168 6 6 5 Junior dos Santos 160.5 7 8 7 Alexander Volkov 130 8 7 6 Derrick Lewis 121.5 9 9 12 Aleksei Oleinik 118.5 10 10 9 Walt Harris 114 11 11 10 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97 12 12 Ben Rothwell 90 13 14 Marcin Tybura 82 14 15 Stefan Struve 78 15 13 Tai Tuivasa 64.5 16 32 14 Sergei Pavlovich 59 17 17 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 57 18 24 15 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 51 19 25 Ciryl Gane 47.5 20 18 11 Blagoy Ivanov 46 21 19 Andrei Arlovski 38 22 20 13 Augusto Sakai 33 23 21 Adam Wieczorek 31 24 22 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 24 35 Sergey Spivak 30 26 23 16 Maurice Greene 26 27 25 Juan Espino 25 27 NR Yorgan De Castro 25 29 28 Chris De La Rocha 22.5 30 27 Greg Hardy 22 31 28 Daniel Spitz 20 32 30 Junior Albini 18 32 30 Todd Duffee 18 34 33 Juan Adams 8 35 35 Raphael Pessoa 5 35 NR Tanner Boser 5 37 34 Allen Crowder 4.5 38 NR Ben Sosoli 0 38 NR Don’Tale Mayes 0 38 35 Jeff Hughes 0 38 35 Justin Frazier 0 38 NR Justin Tafa 0 38 35 Michel Batista 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

