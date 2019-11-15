WWE 'Friday Night SmackDown' Results (11/15): NXT Attacks, Huge Universal Title Match Set, More

The November 15 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanated rom the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The program kicked off with “King” Baron Corbin being carried to the ting on a throne. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode awaited him and Corbin began cutting a promo on the mic. Corbin berated the crowd and then talked about what it takes to be a great king, as well as a leader.

Corbin said that Roman Reigns is a shell of his former self, but that The Big Dog refuses to believe it. He then said that that WWE is his kingdom. He announced that he is the captain of Team SmackDown for the Survivor Series on November 24.

Ziggler and Roode both agreed with Corbin of course and then took shots at Reigns as well. Corbin then invited Reigns to come out and instead, a silly version of Roman’s music hit and someone dressed in a dog suit came down to the ring.

CM Punk’s signing with FOX for WWE Backstage was covered next in a brief flashback.

Mustafa Ali and Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The match was interrupted by Roman, who came out to face Corbin at ringside. Reigns laid Corbin out as Ali and G got the win.

A video rewind of The Fiend’s attack on Daniel Bryan was shown next, leading to a new episode of The Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt magically transformed the WWE Universal Championship from red leather to blue. He said that The Fiend will be watching as Daniel Bryan appears on Miz TV.

Corbin was seem backstage with Ziggler and Roode, who were furious they lost the match. This led to a flashback of Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury in the ring taking The B-Team down.

ww Related Booker T On CM Punk's 'WWE Backstage' Role: 'We Don't Know What He's Gonna Say'

Drew Gulak and The B-Team were in the ring and were confronted by Strowman. Braun took The B-Team down and left Gulak outside the ring staring hims down.

The New Day was interviewed backstage and cut a promo on their upcoming match with The Revival.

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Daniel Bryan backstage and asked if Bryan were with them. Daniel wanted to know why Sami ran away when The Fiend attacked him. Sami tried to lie his way out of it, but Daniel then told them that he wasn’t joining their group. He offered Braun Strowman up as a new member and this led to The Monster Among Men stepping up to them. Zayn and Nakamura left before the satiation got out of hand.

The New Day vs. The Revival ended in a disqualification when The Undisputed Era launched an attack in the middle of the mach

Heavy Machinery squashed Kevin Tibbs and Kip Stevens

A flashback of Shayna Baszler attacking both Raw and SmackDown was shown next and that flashback included Bayley, who attacked Baszler on NXT.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are then interviewed backstage. Bayley said it’s all about her now and she will crush Nikki Cross’s dreams. Banks said that Cross has been blaming her for losing recently, so Sasha is remaining backstage for Bayley’s match.

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross was cut short due to outside interference

Shayna Baszler showed up, joined by Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Dakota Kai. Sasha took Baszler out and the rest of the SmackDown women’s locker room came out to join the fight.Banks said that the NXT women should take on the SmackDown women in the ring.

Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nikki Cross and Mandy Rose defeated Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley

After the match, the melee between both women’s locker rooms continued, until Team NXT left through the audience.

Miz TV was up next. Miz addressed the situation between The Fiend and everyone else, Daniel Bryan comes out and Miz tells him that no one knows who Daniel is anymore. Bryan said that Miz TV sucks and it always has. Daniel said he wasn’t the same man he was 10 years ago but he still had the passion. Bryan snapped at Miz and said he has mental instability and that no one understands it except Bray Wyatt.

Suddenly, The Firefly Fun House popped up on the screen. Bray addressed Daniel directly and said that Wyatt said that The Fiend remembers what Daniel did to him. He told Bryan to say the one little word he wanted to hear. The Firefly Fun House characters all said “yes,” and Bryan answered with “no.”

Daniel then challenged Bray to a Universal title match at Survivor Series and Wyatt screamed yes at the top of his lungs.