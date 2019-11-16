Bill Belichick mocks social media usage at presser

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear over the years that he’s not really fond of social media, and he doesn’t seem to feel left out for not having an account on Twitter or Facebook.

In fact, Belichick favors steering clear of social media altogether — rather then getting caught up in the noise.

He was recently asked about his daily morning routines by a reporter, specifically if checking social media is one of his morning routines (playfully).

“Pretty much,” Belichick said, when asked about “SnapFace.” “See what happens and check it out. Absolutely — interact with everybody and see what they think, get my opinions out there.

“I don’t want to get left behind on that,” he continued. “Then brush my teeth.”

Classic BB.