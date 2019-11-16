Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over two Pacers at once (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Even a pair of Pacers players was not enough to stop reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim during Saturday night’s game.

The highlight-reel play took place in the second quarter, with Antetokounmpo receiving the ball near the logo. He then showed off his ball handling skills, putting his head down and driving the lane — despite half the Pacers team standing in the paint.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t fazed, though, as he went right to the rim, where he was challenged by Goga Bitadze and JaKarr Sampson. They didn’t pose an issue for him, though, as Antetokounmpo dunked over both of them.

Also, just a few plays later, he showed off his defensive prowess with this insane chasedown block.

It’s plays such as those why Antetokounmpo is one of the best two-way players in the NBA.