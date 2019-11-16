Joe Burrow tramples ref on big run (Video)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow presented his case for the best signal-caller in college football with a dominant performance on the road in a win over Alabama last week, and he continues to make highlight-reel plays.

It was said that LSU’s game against Ole Miss could be a major letdown spot on Saturday, coming off that huge win, in the team’s biggest game of the season.

But it wasn’t.

The Tigers dominated from the moment the whistle first sounded, and Burrow picked up where he left off on Saturday. Not only that, he even put a ref on notice during one particular play. Burrow saw Ole Miss bring too much pressure off the edge, opening up the middle of the field, so he stepped up in the pocket and took off running. An official was in his way, and Burrow just flattened the poor guy, then kept on going.

Joe Burrow ran right over the ref 😳 pic.twitter.com/apoOEOix8B — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 17, 2019

Ouch.