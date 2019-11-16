Kirby Smart dances like a boss, has NSFW take on Georgia's win over Auburn (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

All eyes were on No. 4 Georgia against No. 12 Auburn on Saturday, given that Alabama lost last week, and the door was now open for the Bulldogs in their quest to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

And the “Dawgs” came to play — in a big way.

Georgia’s defense dominated from start to finish, and they emerged with a huge 21-14 road win — punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game. A win in that contest would likely earn them a spot in the CFP.

And they were fired up after the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart led the dance party in the locker room, and you’ll want to check out his moves in the video clip below.

Kirby Smart is a TikTok star in the making pic.twitter.com/lDlUAkFIEz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2019

Smart also provided a NSFW snippet into what he told his team after the big win.

“How bout them fucking Dawgs” Cocky Kirby is back, folks pic.twitter.com/gi0UUcNdnz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2019

He’s always entertaining — win or lose — that’s for sure.