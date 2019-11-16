Lance Stephenson hilariously tries to out-flop Chinese player during game (Video)

Lance Stephenson may no longer play in the NBA, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s lost one of his biggest strengths that he brings to the table.

Stephenson currently plays for the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, and he showed off that particular skill set during the team’s most recent game.

And by that, we mean he flopped his way all over the court, doing whatever he could in multiple attempts to draw fouls.

He actually engaged in a flop-off of sorts, when another Chinese basketball player tried to pull off one of the most egregious flops we’ve ever seen. It was a stretch no matter how you looked at it.

As for Stephenson, he showed his counterpart how to properly flop — and sell the call. Check out the back-and-forth in this funny video below.

Lance being Lance.