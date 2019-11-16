NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

Hoops Manifesto

By November 16, 2019

Nov 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after a made three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Indiana)

44 points, 13-26 FG, 12-14 FT, 6 3PTs, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

Harden is heating up.

 

