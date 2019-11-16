Rapid Recap: Celtics start road trip with 10th straight win, 105-100

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Home, road, doesn’t matter – Celtics win again. The Cs began a five-game trip out west with their 10th consecutive win, 105-100, over the Golden State Warriors at their new arena. Boston was led by the potential All-Star trio of Jayson Tatum (24 points), Jaylen Brown (22), and Kemba Walker (20), and each of them had one huge quarter. Alec Burks led the Warriors with 20.
The night didn’t start very well.
And it got worse. The Warriors’ lead peaked at 15 and was 32-23 after 12 minutes. How? Boston shot 30%, Golden State hit 50%. This was Boston’s best play of the quarter.
No worries. The Celts turned it around in the second quarter. The defense forced six Warriors turnovers in the period.
When the halftime buzzer sounded, the Cs held a 52-51 advantage. Tatum led all scorers with 17 (a dozen in the second).
Good start to the third.
Smart drained his fourth triple, making it four straight games where he’s made that many. (He finished with 5 threes and 15 points.)
Jaylen went off in the quarter, making 3-3 from the arc on his way to 13 points, and added 2 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals. The Warriors made just 4-15 and committed 9 turnovers in the quarter. Boston led 76-71 going to the fourth.
The fourth started badly for GS.
But they turned up the aggression, got to the rim and the line, and took a lead. The refs were a factor: Warriors shot 13 free throws in the quarter to the Celtics’ 8 (for the game, GS 34, Boston 23).
It was back and forth down the stretch as neither team would give in.
It’s so weird that the Warriors are unrecognizable now.
The game turned when an out-of-bounds call was overturned – Smart made a great save – with 1:39 remaining. Instead of Warriors’ possession, there was a jump ball. Tatum picked off the tip and went in for a dunk that put the Cs ahead, 98-97.
A defensive stop and a Tatum fadeaway in the lane gave Boston a three-point lead. Another stop and a Kemba stepback made it five, and completed a 12-0 run. Walker scored 14 in the fourth.
A Jaylen FT made it 106-97, and after a GS triple, two at the line from Kemba closed it out.
