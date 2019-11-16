Your Daily Cartoon: The lighter side of Steelers-Browns fight

The Steelers and Browns went at it in a heated divisional showdown on Thursday, but, unfortunately, it was what happened in the final 10 seconds of the game that made headlines — rather than the game itself.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph attempted to grab Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s helmet, and that didn’t go over well. Garrett ended up grabbing his, then bashed Rudolph over the head with it. It was brutal to watch, and this cartoon attempted to explore the lighter side of it all, so we can just move on.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]