Classless Redskins fan savagely rips TD ball away from young Jets supporter (Video)

An unfortunate ongoing theme during sporting events is that some fans simply do not know how to act — even the ones that are adults.

And while they may be of a certain age, it’s embarrassing that some of them act less mature than young children.

That was the case for one particular Redskins fan during Sunday’s game against the Jets at FedEx Field, when Robby Anderson jumped into the stands after scoring a TD. He handed the touchdown ball to a young Jets fan, when a savage Redskins supporter ripped the ball out of the kid’s hands.

A young Jets fan almost had a TD ball from his team until a Redskins fan snatched it pic.twitter.com/Rz2hBAw5UB — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 17, 2019

