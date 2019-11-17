Deshaun Watson shares details of postgame exchange with Lamar Jackson, with MVP talk included

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson are competing against each other for the league’s MVP award, but it’s all love between the two young stars.

It was Jackson who came out on top during Sunday’s game — as he’s done over the past month, having beaten Watson, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady — with the Ravens destroying the Texans, 41-7.

Still, the two quarterbacks shared a warm embrace after the game, with an interesting conversation as well. They even swapped jerseys on the field, swarmed by reporters and photographers.

Lamar Jackson, after the jersey swap with Deshaun Watson, leaves the field to an MVP chant from #Ravens fans pic.twitter.com/ORlM7bUpeN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2019

Watson shared what the two talked about after the game, and even revealed that he wrote “MVP” on Jackson’s jersey.

Deshaun Watson said he wrote "MVP" on Lamar Jackson's jersey after they swapped jerseys. "He's like a brother to me, I'm proud of him … it's all respect." pic.twitter.com/VuBLnFRePn — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 17, 2019

Well, it appears Jackson has Watson’s vote for MVP. He does appear to be the current leader for the award, with Wilson right behind him.