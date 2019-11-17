Deshaun Watson shares details of postgame exchange with Lamar Jackson, with MVP talk included

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson are competing against each other for the league’s MVP award, but it’s all love between the two young stars.
It was Jackson who came out on top during Sunday’s game — as he’s done over the past month, having beaten Watson, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady — with the Ravens destroying the Texans, 41-7.
Still, the two quarterbacks shared a warm embrace after the game, with an interesting conversation as well. They even swapped jerseys on the field, swarmed by reporters and photographers.
Watson shared what the two talked about after the game, and even revealed that he wrote “MVP” on Jackson’s jersey.
Well, it appears Jackson has Watson’s vote for MVP. He does appear to be the current leader for the award, with Wilson right behind him.
