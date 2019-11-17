Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders surprises Bills, perfectly pulls off self-onside kick (Video)

The Miami Dolphins may have been mailing it in early in the season, but they’ve certainly been competitive over the past few weeks — having won two games during that time.

And while they apparently want to remain in the mix for a top-three draft pick so they can draft a quarterback, they sure weren’t going to lay down in Sunday’s game against the division rival Bills.

The Dolphins risked it all, essentially, on one particular play in the second quarter — and it worked to perfection. Jason Sanders made it look as if he was going to boot the ball down the field on a kickoff, but he did not. Instead, he just tapped the ball just over 10 yards, then recovered the onside kick perfectly.

Dolphins had them shook with the surprise onside 😳 pic.twitter.com/qQOhEZ3h04 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 17, 2019

It’s rare that onside kicks work in this day and age, but Sanders somehow pulled it off, getting the Dolphins back in the game.