Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders surprises Bills, perfectly pulls off self-onside kick (Video)

The Miami Dolphins may have been mailing it in early in the season, but they’ve certainly been competitive over the past few weeks — having won two games during that time.
And while they apparently want to remain in the mix for a top-three draft pick so they can draft a quarterback, they sure weren’t going to lay down in Sunday’s game against the division rival Bills.
The Dolphins risked it all, essentially, on one particular play in the second quarter — and it worked to perfection. Jason Sanders made it look as if he was going to boot the ball down the field on a kickoff, but he did not. Instead, he just tapped the ball just over 10 yards, then recovered the onside kick perfectly.
It’s rare that onside kicks work in this day and age, but Sanders somehow pulled it off, getting the Dolphins back in the game.
