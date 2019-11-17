Evan Turner makes LeBron James fall down, look silly with sick move (Video)

It’s rare that LeBron James is on the other end of a highlight-reel play, but that’s exactly what happened in Sunday’s game against the Hawks.

The Lakers cruised to victory in the game, jumping out to a 69-41 lead at halftime. The game was never close, but the Hawks at least managed to do a thing that might make SportsCenter, so there’s that.

It happened in the second half of the game, with Hawks guard Evan Turner working on LeBron James. Turner drove the lane, then stopped on a dime and pulled off a sick crossover move that sent James to the floor.

Evan Turner crossed LeBron into the earth pic.twitter.com/eLXJUhJ7Pj — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 18, 2019

Turner juked James out of his sneakers on the play, yeesh.