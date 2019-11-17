Ezekiel Elliott hilariously mocks Dak Prescott's hip thrust after TD (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may never live down the bizarre pregame warmup routine that he went through before Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The hip thrusts were mocked all over social media, with memes sprouting up all over the place.

Prescott’s teammate Ezekiel Elliott must have seen them as well, judging by what the Cowboys running back did during Sunday’s game.

Elliott rumbled into the end zone in the fourth quarter of the game, giving his team a two-score lead, and he celebrated by doing his version of Prescott’s hip thrust.

Zeke broke out the Dak Dance after the TD 😂 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/6Qu9Irmrvg — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 17, 2019

Too funny.