Jack Eichel scores all four of the Sabres goals in win over Senators

Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, MA recorded his second career hat trick and first four goal game on Saturday as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The second overall draft pick in the 2015 National Hockey League Entry Draft scored all four of the Sabres goals in their two goal win.

Eichel began the scoring at 1:28 of the second period from Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Dahlin to put the Sabres up 1-0. After the Senators tied the game at one goal apiece, Eichel put the Sabres up 2-1 at 9:39 of the second period on a goal from Reinhart and Victor Olofsson.

Then in the third period, the Senators tied the game at two goals apiece at 2:01 as former Sabres left winger Tyler Ennis beat Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark. The tied hockey game was shortlived however, as Eichel scored twice more. He scored the game winning goal at 12:13 of the third period from Jeff Skinner to put the Sabres up 3-2, and then scored a key insurance marker with 14 seconds left in the third period to give the Sabres the win.

Eichel’s first career hat trick actually came in a Sabres loss. He scored three goals in a 5-4 Carolina Hurricanes overtime win over the Sabres on December 15, 2017. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin of Denver, CO scored the game winning goal for the Hurricanes in that contest.

Eichel has 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points with the Sabres in 19 National Hockey League regular season games in 2019-20. He is a +1 with four penalty minutes, nine power play points, two game winning goals, 66 shots on goal, 161 faceoff wins, 10 blocked shots, nine hits, 13 takeaways and 17 giveaways.

The Sabres are currently in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 10 wins, six regulation losses and three losses in extra time for 23 points. They are one point back of the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.