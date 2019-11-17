Kenjon Barner turns on afterburners, stuns Panthers with sick punt return for TD

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Panthers were four-point favorites heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but they sure didn’t look like it, as they got dominated in all three phases of the game.

Atlanta jumped out to a 20-0 lead heading into halftime, and they did on offense, defense and special teams. The defense forced three turnovers from Kyle Allen; the offense finished off drives with points; and special teams did a very nice thing as well.

It happened in the first quarter, with the Falcons leading, 3-0. The Panthers punted the ball to Kenjon Barner, and that proved to be a bad idea, as he returned it 78 yards for the touchdown.

KENJON BARNER TURNED ON THE BURNERS 🏡 💨 The Falcons (+3.5) are only receiving 40% of spread bets for today's game. 👀pic.twitter.com/Jep0buEeA6 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 17, 2019

Barner showed some serious speed on that play.