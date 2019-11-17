Lakers broadcaster zings comedian Kevin Hart taking photo with Kobe Bryant's daughter

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Famed comedian Kevin Hart may be a bit vertically challenged, but he does excel in making people laugh.

Hart stands at only five-foot-four, and that’s why he’s often the butt of jokes in movies he appears in — especially buddy cop ones, where he’s paired with larger, muscular individuals.

Even the Lakers broadcast team couldn’t help but sneak in a jab at Hart during Sunday’s game agains the Hawks.

Hart was in the building for the game at Staples Center — seated courtside, of course. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was there as well, along with his oldest daughter, Natalia. She wanted to snap a photo with Hart, and did, but one of the Lakers broadcasters slipped in a zinger after doing so, and it was pretty funny.

“Kevin Hart says, ‘I found someone I’m the same height as,'” he joked.

Lakers broadcast tried to clown Kevin Hart while Kobe took a pic of him and his daughter Natalia 😂 pic.twitter.com/DlAB5GPYzQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2019

Savage!