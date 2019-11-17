Lakers broadcaster zings comedian Kevin Hart taking photo with Kobe Bryant's daughter

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Famed comedian Kevin Hart may be a bit vertically challenged, but he does excel in making people laugh.
Hart stands at only five-foot-four, and that’s why he’s often the butt of jokes in movies he appears in — especially buddy cop ones, where he’s paired with larger, muscular individuals.
Even the Lakers broadcast team couldn’t help but sneak in a jab at Hart during Sunday’s game agains the Hawks.
Hart was in the building for the game at Staples Center — seated courtside, of course. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was there as well, along with his oldest daughter, Natalia. She wanted to snap a photo with Hart, and did, but one of the Lakers broadcasters slipped in a zinger after doing so, and it was pretty funny.
“Kevin Hart says, ‘I found someone I’m the same height as,'” he joked.
Savage!
