Look: Bettors screwed by insane final play in Cardinals-49ers game

The Arizona Cardinals jumped out to a surprising 16-0 lead on the road at Levi’s Stadium against the Cardinals on Sunday, and it was looking like a lock that the team would cover the spread.

After all, the Cardinals closed as 9.5-point underdogs as it relates to the betting line, so only a 26-point swing during the remainder of the game could cause those that wagered on Arizona to lose.

San Francisco did mount a venerable comeback, cutting Arizona’s lead to 19-17 heading into the fourth quarter. Still, the lead appeared safe for bettors.

But it wasn’t.

The Cardinals had the ball late in the game, trailing, 30-26. It came down to one final play, as only one second remained on the clock, so as long as that play ended without points, Cardinals bettors were safe. However, a lateral that was thrown behind a Cardinals player was picked up by the 49ers, and they ran it into the end zone with no time remaining.

49ers closed -10 Bad beat of the year/decade/century pic.twitter.com/EmOJ6fb3zW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2019

That play with no time on the clock gave the 49ers a 36-26 victory, and we empathize for anyone who bet on the Cardinals +9.5, as that’s one of the most brutal beats we’ve ever seen.