Marlon Mack embarrasses Jaguars on double-spin move TD (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Marlon Mack continues to be one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, and he showed that during Sunday’s game — putting the moves on a stout Jaguars defensive front that is known for making opposing players work hard for yards.
Mack did exactly that on one particular play in the first half — the effort was clearly there — but unlike many others in the past, he made them look absolutely silly.
He received a handoff from roughly 12 yards out, then used a spin move to make a defender miss so he could bounce it outside. Mack then embarrassed an additional would-be tackler with a second spin-move, followed by him waltzing into the end zone for the touchdown.
What a play.
Comments