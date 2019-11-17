Marlon Mack embarrasses Jaguars on double-spin move TD (Video)

Marlon Mack continues to be one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, and he showed that during Sunday’s game — putting the moves on a stout Jaguars defensive front that is known for making opposing players work hard for yards.

Mack did exactly that on one particular play in the first half — the effort was clearly there — but unlike many others in the past, he made them look absolutely silly.

He received a handoff from roughly 12 yards out, then used a spin move to make a defender miss so he could bounce it outside. Mack then embarrassed an additional would-be tackler with a second spin-move, followed by him waltzing into the end zone for the touchdown.

Marlon Mack hit em with the double spin move 😳 @Marlon_Mack25 pic.twitter.com/S6H6YEMxaU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 17, 2019

What a play.