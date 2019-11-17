NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bam Adebayo

Hoops Manifesto

November 17, 2019

Nov 5, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) moves at Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Bam Adebayo – Miami (vs New Orleans)

18 points, 8-11 FG, 2-2 FT, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

The youngster is really having a breakout season this year for the Heat.

 

