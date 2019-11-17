Rapid Recap: Celtics streak ends as Smart floater trickles off rim

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Who would have thought a matinee game vs the Kings would be so damn entertaining?

The Celtics’ 10 game winning streak ended today (100-99) when a Marcus Smart floater bounded around and off the rim as the final horn sounded.

Boston didn’t bring its best (11 1st half TOs) as the Kings led by double-digits for a good portion of the 1st half. The Celtics found some semblance of their groove in the 2nd half, but couldn’t snuff out the hot-shooting of Buddy Hield (35 points) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (10 pts in the 4th). Boston’s perimeter defense was a problem as the Kings shot 40% from 3.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 18 points and Daniel Theis notched a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds). But the subpar and subdued efforts from Smart (5 points, 2-16 FG), Jayson Tatum (14 points), and Kemba Walker (15 points, 5-12 FG) were too much to overcome.

Semi Ojeleye had 14 points all season long. He has eight points already in the first half this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OGvIDyJiZI — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) November 17, 2019

Ojeleye finished with 11 as the Celtics benched churned out 33 points.

JT 👉 JB pic.twitter.com/bN1uVNbxFt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 17, 2019

BIG 4th quarter buckets from JT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gg1lmE8TN5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2019

Just look at this rebound by Smart. If only he considered dribbling out or calling a time-out.

Richaun Holmes is a beast 💪 pic.twitter.com/xLOv9hV1Di — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 17, 2019

HOW DID THAT NOT DROP? 😩 pic.twitter.com/3d9D6tRtqZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 17, 2019

Box score