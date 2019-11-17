Redskins fans chant 'Sell the team!' at team owner Dan Snyder (Video)

Redskins fans have had enough, and they’re now voicing their opinion about how they feel regarding the state of the team.

The Redskins have the second-worst record in the league, sitting at 1-9, and getting blown out at home against the previously two-win Jets appeared to be the tipping point for them.

As for the Jets, they came into FedEx Field and dominated — jumping out to a 20-3 lead at the half. Fans responded not by booing, which they’ve before in the past, but this time by chanting the following during the game.

“Sell the team!” they yelled.

When you get blown out by the Jets you get Sell The Team chants those are the rules pic.twitter.com/0elzM1huh0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2019

Your move, Dan Snyder.