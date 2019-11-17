(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Renan Barao Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 130 – May 28/11 – W (Escovedo) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 138 – Nov 5/11 – W (Pickett) – $86,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Jorgensen) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)

UFC 149 – Jul 21/12 – W (Faber) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Barao vs McDonald – Feb 16/13 – $186,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 165 – Sep 21/13 – W (Wineland) – $190,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 169 – Feb 2/14 – W (Faber) – $144,000 ($72,000 to show, $72,000 win bonus)*

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – L (Dillashaw) – $124,000 ($74,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Dollaway – Dec 20/14 – W (Gagnon) – $144,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – July 25/15 – L (Dillashaw) – $80,000 ($50,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (Stephens) – $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Nover) – $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Sterling) – $63,000 ($53,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 23/18 – L (Kelleher) – $68,000 ($53,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – L (Ewell) – $52,100 ($53,000 to show, $15,900 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – L (Sanders) – $57,400 ($53,000 to show, $10,600 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – L (Silva de Andrade) – $68,000 ($53,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,434,500

