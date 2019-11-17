Rob Gronkowski throws shade at Jason Witten on live TV

There’s a lot of debate about whether or not former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to the NFL this season, but for now, he’s breaking the game down on TV as an analyst for FOX Sports.

He continues to fuel the speculation by weighing in about it, though, even with the clock ticking on the deadline for him to sign with a team (like the Patriots, for instance).

Gronk even made an interesting statement during Sunday’s “FOX NFL Sunday” pre game show, appearing to slight Cowboys tight end Jason Witten in the process.

“I feel like the Cowboys could use a tight end like myself,” Gronk said.

"I feel like the @dallascowboys could use a tight end like myself." – @RobGronkowski 😂 pic.twitter.com/6DV6GUq29l — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

It’s hard to know for sure if Gronk was throwing shade at Witten, but it’s become clear that the 37-year-old tight end should’ve stayed retired, as he’s caught just seven passes for a paltry 40 yards over the past two games. The Cowboys need more speed and big-play ability at the position.