Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Career Earnings

(UFC & Strikeforce only. Not including PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Evolution – Dec 19/09 – W (Lindland) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Heavy Artillery – May 15/10 – W (Villasenor) – $70,000 ($60,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Houston – Aug 21/10 – W (Kennedy) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Cyborg – Jan 29/11 – W (Lawler) – $85,000 ($70,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – L (Rockhold) – $70,000

Strikeforce: Tate vs Rousey – Mar 3/12 – W (Marunde) – $92,000 ($70,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W (Brunson) – $94,000 ($72,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Marquardt vs Saffiedine – Jan 12/13 – W (Herman) – $100,500 ($72,500 to show, $28,000 win bonus)

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Rockhold – May 18/13 – W (Camozzi) – $145,000 ($85,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Bader – Sept 4/13 – W (Okami) – $115,000 ($95,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi – Feb 15/14 – W (Carmont) – $135,000 ($105,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sept 5/14 – W (Mousasi) – $205,000 ($115,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Camozzi) – $175,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Romero) – $140,000 ($135,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Belfort) – $255,000 ($135,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Boetsch) – $275,000 ($145,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – L (Whittaker) – $165,000 ($155,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Brunson) – $330,000 ($190,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – L (Gastelum) – $260,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Weidman) – $355,000 ($200,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – L (Hermansson) – $225,000 ($210,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – L (Blachowicz) – $225,000 ($210,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,661,500