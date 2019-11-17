(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Sao Paulo Pick ‘Em Contest and to Daniel for being the monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozentruik on Dec 7th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Jan Blachowicz – 61%
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%
Charles Oliveira – 91%
Antonio Arroyo – 57%
Wellington Turman – 57%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 96-58 (62%)
UFC Sao Paulo Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|ryanC
|9
|2
|Daniel
|8
|2
|Derek Imm
|8
|4
|blake cooper
|7
|5
|Dave K.
|6
|5
|Steve Risk
|6
|7
|Corey Heck
|5
|7
|Luke Rhoads
|5
|7
|Nathan H.
|5
|7
|Robert Oakes
|5
|7
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|12
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|12
|Frankie Dicristofano
|4
|12
|Herman Martinez
|4
|12
|Michael J.
|4
|12
|MMAinVA
|4
|12
|SternFan74
|4
|18
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|18
|Isaac
|3
|18
|larry chaput
|3
|18
|Rodney
|3
|22
|Neil H.
|2
|23
|James Weise
|1
|23
|theJawas
|1
November Top Five
|1
|Daniel
|19
|2
|Nathan H.
|16
|2
|Ryan C
|16
|4
|Blake Cooper
|15
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|15
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|199
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|187
|3
|Dave K.
|184
|4
|Herman Martinez
|183
|4
|MMAinVA
|183
|6
|Derek Imm
|178
|7
|Michael J.
|175
|8
|Sternfan74
|174
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|168
|9
|The MMA Manifesto
|168
