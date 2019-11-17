Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Sao Paulo Pick ‘Em Contest and to Daniel for being the monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozentruik on Dec 7th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jan Blachowicz – 61%

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%

Charles Oliveira – 91%

Antonio Arroyo – 57%

Wellington Turman – 57%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 96-58 (62%)



UFC Sao Paulo Pick ‘Em Results

1 ryanC 9 2 Daniel 8 2 Derek Imm 8 4 blake cooper 7 5 Dave K. 6 5 Steve Risk 6 7 Corey Heck 5 7 Luke Rhoads 5 7 Nathan H. 5 7 Robert Oakes 5 7 The MMA Manifesto 5 12 Brandon Kaplan 4 12 Frankie Dicristofano 4 12 Herman Martinez 4 12 Michael J. 4 12 MMAinVA 4 12 SternFan74 4 18 Cameron Walsh 3 18 Isaac 3 18 larry chaput 3 18 Rodney 3 22 Neil H. 2 23 James Weise 1 23 theJawas 1



November Top Five

1 Daniel 19 2 Nathan H. 16 2 Ryan C 16 4 Blake Cooper 15 4 The MMA Manifesto 15



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 199 2 Brandon Kaplan 187 3 Dave K. 184 4 Herman Martinez 183 4 MMAinVA 183 6 Derek Imm 178 7 Michael J. 175 8 Sternfan74 174 9 Cameron Walsh 168 9 The MMA Manifesto 168

