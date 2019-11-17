MMA Manifesto

UFC Sao Paulo Pick 'Em Results

UFC Sao Paulo Pick 'Em Results

UFC Sao Paulo Pick 'Em Results

November 17, 2019

By: |


Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Sao Paulo  Pick ‘Em Contest and to Daniel for being the monthly winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozentruik on Dec 7th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Jan Blachowicz – 61%
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%
Charles Oliveira – 91%
Antonio Arroyo – 57%
Wellington Turman – 57%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 96-58 (62%)

 


1 ryanC 9
2 Daniel 8
2 Derek Imm 8
4 blake cooper 7
5 Dave K. 6
5 Steve Risk 6
7 Corey Heck 5
7 Luke Rhoads 5
7 Nathan H. 5
7 Robert Oakes 5
7 The MMA Manifesto 5
12 Brandon Kaplan 4
12 Frankie Dicristofano 4
12 Herman Martinez 4
12 Michael J. 4
12 MMAinVA 4
12 SternFan74 4
18 Cameron Walsh 3
18 Isaac 3
18 larry chaput 3
18 Rodney 3
22 Neil H. 2
23 James Weise 1
23 theJawas 1

 


November Top Five

1 Daniel 19
2 Nathan H. 16
2 Ryan C 16
4 Blake Cooper 15
4 The MMA Manifesto 15


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 199
2 Brandon Kaplan 187
3 Dave K. 184
4 Herman Martinez 183
4 MMAinVA 183
6 Derek Imm 178
7 Michael J. 175
8 Sternfan74 174
9 Cameron Walsh 168
9 The MMA Manifesto 168

 

