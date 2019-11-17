UND Hangs on to Beat UNC, 45-38 (W/Images)

It’s a good thing when you finish the day singing the school’s fight song. The University of North Dakota has now sung their fight song six times. With the win, UND improves to 6-4. UND is perfect at home going 5-0. On the road, UND is 1-4.

Game Breaker Cam McKinney

Running back Cam McKinney had been out of the lineup since getting hurt against Idaho State (10-12-2019). The redshirt sophomore returned to the lineup and made a big contribution gaining 105 yards rushing on six attempts. He also scored an important touchdown on a 55-yard run. McKinney is the first UND running back to have a 100-yard game since James Johannesson gained 107 yards against Eastern Washington. Look for McKinney to make a bigger contribution to the offense.

Defense Bends

If you watched Saturday’s game, you came away with the impression that the Hawks have to be better on defense. The Fighting Hawks gave up 503 yards of total offense, including 393 through the air. Some will counter that a win is a win. That is correct.

UND Defense’s Drive-Ending Stops

On Saturday, the defense also bailed out the Hawks out with turnovers at key times in the game. First, linebacker Jaxson Turner’s drive-ending interception helped UND ice the game and send them into a game-ending victory formation. Second, cornerback Hayden Blubaugh intercepted Jacob Knipp in the end zone to stop another Bears drive. A possession later, the Bears drive towards the end zone ended at the UND two-yard line with a tackle by defensive end Jalen Morrison. That was clutch, big-time defense. (Link to play-by-play.)

With that said, the Hawks will want to tighten up. Especially on the right side of the secondary.

Photo Gallery