Video of Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi destroying entire defense, draining fadeaway surfaces

The apple does not fall far from the tree in the Bryant household, apparently.

Kobe Bryant was known for his signature fadeaway during his tenure in the NBA. It was a shot that was nearly indefensible, as Bryant would gain separation, then calmly jump back and sink jumpers with ease.

Apparently, he taught it to his daughters as well, as we recently learned.

His 13-year-old, Gigi, showed that during a recent game, when she took on more than half the opposing team, then still sank a contested fadeaway jumper.

What a shot.