Antonio Brown teases crazy new workouts, hints at NFL return in video

It’s currently unclear if Antonio Brown will be back on the football field this season, but the clock is ticking, and he’s running out of time.

AB is currently facing a legal issue, and he also proved to be a massive headache for the Raiders, which resulted in him playing for two teams in the same month, but released not too long after.

Brown hasn’t played in an NFL game since Sept. 15, and he’s hoping that streak comes to an end soon. AB posted a video showing off some of his new workouts, and essentially begged teams to give him (or his agent) a call.

It’s hard to see any playoff-caliber team inviting a distraction such as AB into their locker room, but crazier things have happened.