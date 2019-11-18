Bill Belichick throws shade at Eagles OT Lane Johnson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t allow himself to get caught up in distractions or trash talk by others around the league, but he will sneak in some subtle jabs from time to time.

He was apparently in the mood to do exactly that after the Patriots pulled off a huge road win against the Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. It proved to be sweet revenge for the Patriots, who were defeated by the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Fast-forward back to the present, when Belichick addressed reporters at the podium during his postgame press conference with a prepared statement. Here’s what he had to say — pay close attention to the end of his speech.

“It really was a good team victory for us today,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way our guys competed. They just went out there and competed for 60 minutes. I know we didn’t get off to a great start, but we just kept battling and made plays in all three phases of the game. We played for 60 minutes and played some good situational football and made plays that we needed to make to win. Big drive offensively coming off of the goal line in the fourth quarter put our defense in a good field position. Defense played really well in the second half. The players covered well, rushed well, and they tackled real well. They just did a good job. It looked like everyone had fun out there today and we played a lot of good energy, and it was good to come down here and get a win.”

Notice the smile when Belichick delivered the part about having “fun.”

Bill Belichick just stuck the Patriots flag on Lane Johnson’s front yard. pic.twitter.com/B5VHqMJ2dB — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) November 18, 2019

That “fun” shade was thrown at Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, as he once said that no one enjoys playing for the Patriots. Well, Belichick is out to show him that some guys actually do — the ones that like to win.