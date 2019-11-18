Danny Green says he got drug-tested after epic putback dunk vs. Hawks

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

One day after throwing down a monstrous putback dunk against the Atalanta Hawks, Danny Green revealed on Twitter that he got drug-tested.

Catch one dunk and get drug tested 🤣 #surprisesurprise — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) November 18, 2019

Coincidence? Possibly.

Green, known more for his 3-point shooting than his dunking, got up pretty high for the epic putback dunk that pumped up the crowd at Staples Center on Sunday night.

Even Green’s teammates were surprised to see what he had done. Kyle Kuzma admitted he didn’t know Green could dunk, and Dwight Howard told reporters he thought it was Anthony Davis on the dunk at first before realizing it was Green.

Kyle Kuzma fields a question about Danny Green’s dunk at the end of the first half. “Danny?” he says. “I didn’t know he could dunk. Honestly.” Green, eavesdropping from the next stall over, chimes in. “Shit, me either.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 18, 2019

"I thought it was AD" – Dwight on Danny Green's dunk. React now with @VeniceMase and @LAIreland on ESPNLA 710 📻 talking about all things Lakers, Rams, and more. https://t.co/Wda75IMccI pic.twitter.com/SI6V2FUzzE — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) November 18, 2019

Green got the dunk, and the Lakers got the win on Sunday night. They’re now 11-2 to start the season, and every player on the team seems to be hitting on all cylinders.