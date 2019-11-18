Fighters of the Week

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

1. Kyle Boehm: Won an absolutely massive BJJ Fanatics Submission Only Grand Prix, defeating five grapplers in a single night, toppling Lucas Barbosa in the finals in overtime.

2. Jan Blachowicz: Jacare isn’t the Jacare of old, but that’s six of his last seven, with his last two being wins over Luke Rockhold, and Souza. He’s working on a fine resume, and 205 needs as many fresh challengers as possible.

3. Linton Vassell: In his second bout in Bellator since returning to heavyweight after nearly a decade at 205lbs, he finished the evergreen-tough Sergei Kharitonov Thursday in Israel.

4. Ilias Ennahachi: And still OneFC Kickboxing Flyweight champion after a razor-thin split-decision of Wang Wenfeng in front of Wang’s home crowd in the main event of OneFC: Age Of Dragons.

5. Jason Knight: Avenges his previous loss to Artem Lobov with a fifth-round TKO at BKFC 9. These two have fought for over nine rounds against each other, and appear so evenly-matched that a rubber match for the trilogy is inevitable, and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has their first huge rivalry.

6. Dominic Boesel: Is the new interim WBA World Light Heavyweight champion, and took Sven Fornling’s IBO title at 175lbs while he was at it, knocking him out in the eleventh round on ESPN+ from Germany, Saturday.

7. Andrew Maloney: Claimed the interim WBA Junior Bantamweight strap in front of his Australian crowd.

8. Lee McGregor: In the featured UK card of the weekend on ESPN+, McGregor put him British Commonwealth title on the line against Ukashir Faarooq’s BBBofC’s title at bantamweight. McGregor came out the victor in a very thin 113-114, 114-113, 115-112 split-decision.

9. Hayden Hidlay: It was #1 Hidlay vs. #4 Larry Early in the highest-ranked collegiate wrestling matchup of the weekend, and it absolutely delivered, with Hidlay earning a 4-3 edge in the match before landing a late takedown to claim the definitive win and earn enough points to tie NC State in the matchup.

10. Roman Kryklia: The inaugural ONE Kickboxing Light Heavyweight champion after a second-round TKO of Tarik Khbabez in the co-main of OneFC: Age Of Dragons.

11. Regilio van den Ent: In the main event of Enfusion 91 from Groningen, van den Ent defeated the lesser van Roosmalen.

12. Sarel de Jong: Retained her 61kg Enfusion world championship after decisioning Madelen Softeland in the co-main of Enfusion 91.

13. Joey Beltran: Pulled off the biggest upset of the week, even though, if you know Beltran’s background, no way should he have been that much of an underdog, especially in a Bare Knuckle bout. Alas, took care of business, finishing Chase Sherman and becoming the new BKFC heavyweight champ.

14. Nikolas Motta/Shawn Teed: Won the vacant CFFC lightweight and heavyweight championships, respectively.

15. Adrian Yanez: In LFA’s debut on UFC Fight Pass, Yanez escaped by Kyle Estrada by split-decision in the main event of LFA 78.

Honorable Mention:

Davy Gallon: Did THIS to Ross Pearson at Probellum 1 in London.

Albero Ignacio Palmetta: In the final round of the main event of ShoBox on Friday night, Palmetta stppped Erik Vega Ortiz, handing him his first career loss.

Jamal Yusupov

Rocky Fielding

Charles Oliveira

James Krause

Randy Brown