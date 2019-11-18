Finn Balor Reveals Who Was Behind His Return To NXT

Finn Balor surprised everyone last month on the NXT two hour premiere on the USA Network last month as he made an appearance after the NXT championship match between Matt Riddle and Adam Cole.

Balor recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he would reveal who was behind the idea of coming back to the brand. (Quotes courtesy of WrestlingINC)

“[The idea to return to NXT] came to be a couple of months ago. Things weren’t going kind of as smoothly – well, I don’t want to say ‘as smoothly’. I just wasn’t happy where I was at on RAW and SmackDown, I had a conversation with Hunter, we pinged some ideas back and forth, I took a little time off and came back in NXT. It’s all been awesome since.”

https://youtu.be/5wH7bapbkOc

Finn admitted that things didn’t turn out exactly how he planned when joining the main roster, but is grateful for the opportunity to be on RAW and SmackDown and to have learned so much from it.

“I wouldn’t change anything because I learned so much. It’s almost like a growing process; you have to go through those growing pains to get to where I am now.” “And everyone’s been through those times in their career, and everybody’s been through s–tty times in their lives. And I don’t want to say it was a s–tty time but it was a time that looking back now, I learned more than anything on those three years on RAW and SmackDown.”

https://youtu.be/-SaP7YzZVx4

Finn made it clear on what his current goals are now that he is on the NXT roster.

“Trust me, I know what I’ve done in this business, and I know what I’ve achieved, and I’ve achieved more than most people can ever imagine but it’s time now to restart as Finn in NXT. It’s time to re-assess everything, take stock of everything that I’ve done for the last nineteen, twenty years, put it all together, put it into something I believe in and invested in, and put it out there as creatively as I can.”

Finn Balor is currently in a program with Matt Riddle and will go one on one with him at NXT: Wargames, Sat. Nov. 23rd, live on the WWE Network.